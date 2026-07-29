Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' grosses ₹246.07cr worldwide in 6 days
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Jana Nayagan, is racing toward the ₹150 crore milestone in India after just six days.
The movie has already collected ₹143.4 crore net and ₹167.57 crore gross across the country, plus an impressive ₹78.5 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide total to a massive ₹246.07 crore.
'Jana Nayagan' Tamil ₹6.15cr Hindi ₹1.25cr
The Tamil version pulled in ₹6.15 crore and the Hindi version added another ₹1.25 crore, proof of its wide appeal and strong word-of-mouth buzz.
Directed by H. Vinoth and made on a big budget by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju with music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Trade expert Ramesh Bala had predicted huge numbers for this one. So far, it's living up to the hype!