Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' nets 149.5cr India and 255.63cr worldwide

Jana Nayagan, Vijay's political action film, started strong but saw its box office take a dip by Day 7.

Still, it pulled in ₹6.10 crore on Wednesday and now sits at ₹149.5 crore net in India (₹174.63 crore gross).

Worldwide, it's made a hefty ₹255.63 crore in just one week, pretty impressive for what's rumored to be Vijay's last movie.