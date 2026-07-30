Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' nets 149.5cr India and 255.63cr worldwide
Entertainment
Jana Nayagan, Vijay's political action film, started strong but saw its box office take a dip by Day 7.
Still, it pulled in ₹6.10 crore on Wednesday and now sits at ₹149.5 crore net in India (₹174.63 crore gross).
Worldwide, it's made a hefty ₹255.63 crore in just one week, pretty impressive for what's rumored to be Vijay's last movie.
'Jana Nayagan' Day 7 shows 10,359
On Day 7, the Tamil version brought in ₹4.6 crore, while Hindi earned ₹1 crore and Telugu added ₹50 lakh.
The movie was screened across 10,359 shows nationwide with evening occupancy peaking at 24.38%.
That's a drop from Day 6's earnings of ₹8 crore, but still solid numbers.
Produced by Venkat K. Narayana (KVN Productions), Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Prakash Raj alongside Vijay.