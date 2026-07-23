Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' opens to 25.99cr from 11,233 shows
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay's last movie, Jana Nayagan, hit theaters on July 23 and scored a massive opening, earning ₹25.99 crore from 11,233 shows by just 8pm
Directed by H Vinoth, the political action drama drew huge crowds in Tamil Nadu and also did well in Telugu and Hindi markets.
With packed houses everywhere, it's clear Vijay's pan-India appeal is as strong as ever.
'Jana Nayagan' delayed by CBFC objections
Jana Nayagan wasn't an easy release: it was delayed by nearly seven months because of censorship hurdles, with the CBFC raising concerns about some scenes.
The film had to go through several edits and even court battles before finally getting cleared.
Still, fans turned out in force for this star-studded send-off featuring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, and more.