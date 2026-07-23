Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' opens to 25.99cr from 11,233 shows

Thalapathy Vijay's last movie, Jana Nayagan, hit theaters on July 23 and scored a massive opening, earning ₹25.99 crore from 11,233 shows by just 8pm

Directed by H Vinoth, the political action drama drew huge crowds in Tamil Nadu and also did well in Telugu and Hindi markets.

With packed houses everywhere, it's clear Vijay's pan-India appeal is as strong as ever.