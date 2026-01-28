Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' release hits a pause as court reopens certification case
Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan is facing a delay after the Madras High Court decided to revisit its UA16+ certification.
The move comes after concerns were raised about how the movie handles violence, religion, and portrayals of the armed forces.
What led to this?
The film was submitted for review (submission date not stated in the source) and the Examining Committee recommended a UA16+ certificate (recommendation date not stated in the source) and producers were informed the film would be granted that certification, but a committee member flagged issues around sensitive content.
This prompted the court to reopen discussions and take another look at whether the rating fits.
What's happening now?
The court noticed that earlier decisions were made without hearing CBFC's side, which isn't fair process.
For now, Jana Nayagan's release is on hold while both sides prepare their arguments.
The producers can update their petition, and everyone's waiting to see what happens next.