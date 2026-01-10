Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' release hits pause over Censor Board dispute

What happened, and what's next?

The film was given a conditional U/A 16+ certificate after being submitted for review in December, but last-minute complaints sent it back to the revising committee just before release.

With time running out and no clear answers about who complained, the producers took the issue to court.

The next hearing is on January 21—and if needed, they might even take it all the way to the Supreme Court.

Directed by H Vinoth and featuring Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol alongside Vijay, Jana Nayagan has already sparked plenty of buzz despite this unexpected delay.