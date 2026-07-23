Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' uses AI to recreate MGR's voice

The film opens with MGR singing his classic hit Naan Aanayittal, making the connection between cinema and politics even stronger.

Directed by H Vinoth with music by Anirudh Ravichander, Jana Nayagan also makes Vijay only the second sitting chief minister after MGR to release a movie while in office.

Though it was delayed from its original January 9 date due to legal issues and piracy worries, fans are calling it Vijay's cinematic farewell, with one Chennai fan sharing, "While it was exciting to watch him on the big screen, it also feels sad that this might be the last time we will see him in the movies. I've grown up watching his films and he has shaped my personality and outlook toward life, and hence, watching Jana Nayagan felt nostalgic."

The story itself is about democracy and women's empowerment, a timely message for today.