Vikas Bahl's next to capture UK's 1990s Punjabi music scene
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Vikas Bahl, known for Queen and Super 30, is working on a new project set against the backdrop of the 1990s Punjabi music scene in the United Kingdom. The film will follow young immigrants who express themselves through music, friendship, and rebellion. Earlier, it was reported that Alizeh Agnihotri and Siddhant Chaturvedi are attached to this musical drama.
Cast details
Everything we know about the film
The untitled film will star Jimmy Sheirgill, Chaturvedi, Mona Singh, and Agnihotri in lead roles.
The film's plot and characters are still under wraps.
As per reports, the story is set in Britain during the early '90s when the UK Punjabi music scene was on the rise.
Makers have said that the film will depict a generation caught between two cultures who found their voice through music.
Plot
What was the Punjabi music scene in the '90s?
The film will be a coming-of-age story set against the cultural explosion of the 1990s Punjabi music scene.
The synopsis reads, "It was a time when Punjabi dhol collided with basslines and when young brown artistes with their unique sound fought their way to music charts, making their whole community visible."
"Set against this cultural explosion, the film is a coming-of-age story about music, identity, family, friendship and belonging."
Bahl also dropped a picture to announce the venture.
Ensemble cast
Cast and other details
Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature an ensemble of international actors, musicians, and performers to recreate intense moments.
Sheirgill was last seen in the OTT drama Operation Safed Sagar while Chaturvedi's last release was the theatrical project Do Deewane Seher Mein.
Singh was seen in Subedaar and Agnihotri's last movie was her debut Farrey.