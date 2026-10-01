Vikas Bahl's next to capture UK's 1990s Punjabi music scene 

The film will be a coming-of-age story set against the cultural explosion of the 1990s Punjabi music scene.

The synopsis reads, "It was a time when Punjabi dhol collided with basslines and when young brown artistes with their unique sound fought their way to music charts, making their whole community visible."

"Set against this cultural explosion, the film is a coming-of-age story about music, identity, family, friendship and belonging."

Bahl also dropped a picture to announce the venture.