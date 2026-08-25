Vikas Bahl to start shooting Siddhant-Alizeh's musical in September
What's the story
Filmmaker Vikas Bahl is all set to begin his next project after Queen Forever. The new film, tentatively titled Tribe, will be a musical drama featuring actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri. The production will commence in September in the UK, reported Bollywood Hungama. Tribe is reportedly inspired by the rise of bhangra-fusion pop music in the UK during the 1990s.
Film details
Film set against the backdrop of UK-Punjabi music scene
Tribe is a love story set against the vibrant cultural backdrop of UK Punjabi music.
The film will explore themes of romance, ambition, and identity during what is considered a golden era for UK Punjabi music.
Reliance Entertainment is producing the film. Although earlier reports suggested it was a remake of the Hollywood film CODA, reports have confirmed that Tribe is an original script.
Character insights
Film expected to be released in mid-2027
In Tribe, Chaturvedi will play a drummer, and Agnihotri will portray a singer.
The film will be shot mainly in the UK and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The makers are reportedly eyeing a mid-2027 theatrical release for the musical drama.
This project marks Chaturvedi's second collaboration with Bahl after their upcoming romantic comedy Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling, which is yet to be released.
Career updates
Agnihotri to return after 'Farrey'
Agnihotri will be seen in Tribe after her impressive debut in Soumendra Padhi's 2023 heist thriller Farrey.
Meanwhile, Bahl has three directorial releases lined up for 2027, including Tribe.
He has already completed shooting for two projects, Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling and Queen Forever, a sequel to his 2013 comedy-drama Queen.