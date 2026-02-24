'Vikram' actor Kamal Haasan's net worth is $50 million
Kamal Haasan, legendary actor and filmmaker, has built a net worth of about ₹388 crore ($50 million).
His earnings come from acting, directing, producing films, hosting TV shows, and owning properties both in India and abroad.
His annual income, real estate portfolio
Haasan earns around $5 million yearly from films and takes home ₹2 lakh per day hosting Bigg Boss.
He owns some impressive real estate: a ₹19 crore property on Boat Club Road in Chennai, a ₹92 crore Sky Villa in Adyar, seven land plots in Chennai, plus a townhouse in London.
Haasan has won 21 Filmfare Awards
A true car lover, Haasan owns luxury rides like the Lexus LX 570 and BMW 730LD (worth ₹3.69 crore).
Starting as a child artist in the '60s, he's won three National Awards for Best Actor and holds the record with 21 Filmfare Awards—18 of them for Best Actor across five languages.
Up next: his much-awaited film with Rajinikanth (KH X RK), which already has fans hyped thanks to its stylish teaser poster.