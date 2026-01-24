Vikram Bhatt, daughter booked for allegedly cheating businessman of ₹13.5cr

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his daughter, director Krishna Bhatt, have been booked by the Versova Police Station after a businessman accused them of cheating him out of ₹13.5 crore. The complaint alleges that the duo accepted funds from the complainant with promises of substantial returns on investments in film projects and other business ventures. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is now investigating the case.

Allegations Bhatt family accused of failing to deliver promised returns The businessman approached the police after not receiving the promised financial returns. He alleged that Bhatt and Krishna had lured him into investing by guaranteeing high profits but failed to deliver on these commitments. This development comes after Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari, were arrested by Rajasthan Police last year in a separate case involving an alleged ₹30 crore fraud.

Past case Previous arrest: Bhatt couple accused in ₹30cr fraud case In the earlier case, Bhatt and Shwetambari were arrested by the Rajasthan Police from Mumbai and taken to Udaipur for legal proceedings. The complaint was filed by Udaipur resident Dr. Ajay Murdia. He accused Bhatt, Shwetambari, and others of cheating and criminal breach of trust and alleged that funds collected for a film project were misappropriated. After their arrest, medical examinations were conducted on the filmmaker and his wife.

