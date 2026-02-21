'Truth can't be...defeated': Vikram Bhatt after bail in fraud case

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt was released from Udaipur jail on Friday after being granted bail by the Supreme Court (SC) in a ₹30cr fraud case. He and his wife, Shwetambari, are accused of cheating Dr. Ajay Murdia of Indira IVF in Udaipur. The couple was arrested in December 2025 in Mumbai and brought to Udaipur. They were accused of misappropriating funds taken for a film project.

Post-release statement 'I made a friend in jail who told me...' Upon his release, Bhatt spoke to the media about his time in jail. "I have spent two and a half months in jail." "I was not only hopeful but also completely confident that the law and order here, the truth will definitely come out." "I made a friend in jail who told me about the nature of the soil of Mewar...truth may be troubled in the soil of Mewar, but it cannot be defeated."

Philosophical reflection Philosophical take on jail time Bhatt took a philosophical view of his time in jail, saying even Lord Krishna was born in a prison. "This is the paanchva dhaam (fifth abode). I am a devotee of Lord Krishna. I lived in the very place where Lord Krishna was born." "Understand that I am coming out twice as good as I was before. Like Lord Krishna, I have to fight a new battle." "I have complete faith in this country's legal system."

