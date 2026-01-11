Vikram Bhatt, wife arrested for ₹44 crore film scam
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari have landed in jail after being arrested for allegedly cheating IVF pioneer Dr. Ajay Murdia out of over ₹44 crore.
The money was meant for four films, but only two actually made it to release—and both earned much less than expected.
How the case unfolded
Bhatt reportedly talked Dr. Murdia into investing in movies, including a biopic about Murdia's late wife and a film on Bhagwan Shrinathji, with help from businessman Dinesh Kataria.
Despite big promises and setting up Indira Entertainment with Shwetambari as partner, most of the projects stalled.
Murdia later accused Bhatt's team of sending fake bills and misusing funds, leading to their arrest in December 2024.
Bhatt's side says it's just a business dispute over failed films, but the police investigation is still underway as courts highlight possible "deliberate diversion" of money.