Vikram's next 'DV4' begins production with pooja on Thursday

Pandiarajan and Deena join 'DV4'

Alongside Dhruv, the cast features Prithvi Pandiarajan and Sai Deena in key roles.

The crew brings together names like cinematographer Viki, editor Jayasuriya, and action choreographer Vikram Mor.

Director Kumar co-wrote the script after working on Adithya Varma as an assistant director.

With industry bigwigs attending the launch and a solid team on board, DV4 is shaping up to be one of Dhruv's most anticipated films yet.