Vikrant Massey, Manushi Chhillar shooting in Nainital

Vikrant Massey-Manushi Chhillar spotted shooting together in Nainital

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:40 pm Feb 24, 202603:40 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Manushi Chhillar have been spotted shooting for an unannounced project in the scenic hill station of Nainital. The duo's chemistry on set has sparked curiosity among fans about their upcoming collaboration. While no official details or title of the project have been revealed yet, early visuals from the shoot are fueling online discussions.