Vikrant Massey-Manushi Chhillar spotted shooting together in Nainital
What's the story
Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Manushi Chhillar have been spotted shooting for an unannounced project in the scenic hill station of Nainital. The duo's chemistry on set has sparked curiosity among fans about their upcoming collaboration. While no official details or title of the project have been revealed yet, early visuals from the shoot are fueling online discussions.
Genre speculation
Many netizens feel the visuals hint at a slow-burn romantic drama, while others speculate it might be a slice-of-life story in which the setting plays a pivotal role in shaping the narrative. The sneak peek shows Chillar driving a yellow scooter, with Massey in the back. The caption reads, "#ManushiChhillar with #VikrantMassey spotted in Nainital spotted shooting for their next film."
Recent works
Recent works of Massey and Chhillar
Chhillar was most recently seen in the 2025 films Maalik, opposite Rajkummar Rao, and Tehran, co-starring John Abraham. Meanwhile, Massey recently made a special appearance in Vishal Bhardwaj's film O'Romeo. He is also producing the Netflix series Musafir Cafe, which he has called a "new phase" in his career.