Vikrant Massey, Manushi Chhillar spotted shooting in Nainital Entertainment Feb 24, 2026

Vikrant Massey and Manushi Chhillar have been seen shooting together for a new, still-untitled film in the scenic hills of Nainital.

Their on-set chemistry has already sparked buzz online, with fans eager to know more about the story—though details are still tightly under wraps.