Vikrant Massey, Manushi Chhillar spotted shooting in Nainital
Entertainment
Vikrant Massey and Manushi Chhillar have been seen shooting together for a new, still-untitled film in the scenic hills of Nainital.
Their on-set chemistry has already sparked buzz online, with fans eager to know more about the story—though details are still tightly under wraps.
Their looks from the film have gone viral
A viral clip shows the pair riding a yellow motorcycle—Chhillar in a cozy sweater and Massey rocking a pink jacket and mustache.
For Chhillar, this is her first project after Maalik and Tehran (both releasing in 2025).
Massey was last seen in O'Romeo and is also producing Netflix's Musafir Cafe.