Vikrant Massey on 'Mirzapur's impact: '12 ghanto mein zindagi badal gayi'
Vikrant Massey, who is about to receive the National Award for Best Actor for 12th Fail, says Mirzapur was the real game-changer.
On a recent podcast, he shared how the cast didn't expect much at first—then overnight, he noted, "Aap maanenge nahi, un 12 ghanto meh meri zindagi badal gayi."
Massey recalls how show changed his life
Back in Lucknow filming Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi when Mirzapur dropped at midnight, Massey suddenly found crowds of fans outside his set.
The show quickly took off as one of India's first major streaming hits and put him on the map beyond his earlier TV and film work.
His recent projects and upcoming film
Since Mirzapur, he's starred in acclaimed films like Blackout and The Sabarmati Report (both in 2024).
Up next: an international thriller called White, where he'll play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar—shooting starts August 2025.