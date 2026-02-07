'Lot was misconstrued': Vikrant Massey clarifies 'retirement' post

Vikrant Massey , known for projects such as 12th Fail and Mirzapur, among others, recently revealed that his "retirement" post was widely misunderstood. In an interview with Navika Kumar on Times Now's 20th Anniversary Special Broadcast, he clarified that he was only taking a break to spend time with his family and deal with burnout. The announcement had sparked widespread speculation and concern among fans and colleagues alike.

Statement Massey on his misunderstood post Massey said, "X (formerly Twitter) pe jitney bhi limited shabd aapko milte hain, usme mene sari information bharne ki koshish ki, and now we know ki sari information pahochi nahi. (I tried to fit all the information into the limited number of words allowed on X, but now we know that not all of it came across.)" "A lot of it was misconstrued. I just wanted to take a break. I was facing a severe burnout at that time."

Emotional toll The emotional toll of acting Massey also spoke about the emotional and mental toll acting takes on him. He said, "We spend so much of emotion...it is not the number of hours you are putting: 12 hours or 14 to 16 hours." "It is tough as is, but as artists, as actors, we are spending ourselves mentally, emotionally."

Advertisement

Self-reflection Why he decided to take a break During his seven-month break, Massey watched all his films and realized he needed to improve as an actor. He felt there was no real difference in his performances across his last few movies, which made him pause and reflect. He also wanted to spend more time with his son, born in February 2024.

Advertisement