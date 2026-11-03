Villa Vie Odyssey halts global journeys, crew stranded in Cambodia
Entertainment
The Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship hit pause on its global journeys after rising fuel costs forced operations to stop.
Now, some of the more than 150 crew members are stuck in Cambodia. Some have not been paid in months and cannot get home because of visa issues.
Approximately 200 passengers were forced off the ship in Cambodia with less than 24 hours' notice, but the crew is still left waiting.
Lender controls Odyssey, possible Singapore move
A company tried to buy the Odyssey but backed out after finding out about big debts. The ship is now controlled by a lender and might move to Singapore soon.
Meanwhile, the CEO says he is weighing all his options to get the vessel back, if they find an operating partner.