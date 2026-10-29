Villeneuve's 'Dune' and 'Dune: Part Two' return to IMAX
Entertainment
Heads up, Dune fans: Denis Villeneuve's Dune and Dune: Part Two are coming back to IMAX for one week starting November 13, 2026, just ahead of Dune: Part Three.
It's a chance to catch both movies on the giant screen as they were meant to be seen.
Tickets drop October 30.
IMAX features exclusive 'Dune' sequences
Warner Bros. and IMAX are teaming up to highlight Villeneuve's stunning visuals with special IMAX sequences you just can't get at home.
AMC is teasing double-feature tickets so you can watch both films back-to-back, making this re-release the perfect warm-up for the saga's next chapter.
Check the IMAX site for showtimes and details!