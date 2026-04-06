Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part Three' IMAX tickets now on sale
Entertainment
Excited for Dune: Part Three? You can now grab your IMAX tickets for Denis Villeneuve's next chapter, hitting theaters December 18, 2026.
The early ticket drop is already stirring up hype, much like last year's buzz around Nolan's The Odyssey.
'Dune: Part Three' exclusive IMAX opening
This time, Dune: Part Three gets the big-screen treatment in 70mm IMAX at just 19 select US theaters.
And it'll be the only movie showing in IMAX on release day, even with Avengers: Doomsday out too.
As a bonus, IMAX 70mm ticket buyers can get a limited-edition filmstrip collectible while supplies last. so if you're a fan, it's worth locking in those seats early!