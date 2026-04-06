Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part Three' IMAX tickets now on sale

'Dune: Part Three' exclusive IMAX opening

This time, Dune: Part Three gets the big-screen treatment in 70mm IMAX at just 19 select US theaters.

And it'll be the only movie showing in IMAX on release day, even with Avengers: Doomsday out too.

As a bonus, IMAX 70mm ticket buyers can get a limited-edition filmstrip collectible while supplies last. so if you're a fan, it's worth locking in those seats early!