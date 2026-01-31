'Fast Forever': 'Fast & Furious 11' gets title, release date

The next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, titled Fast Forever, will be released on March 17, 2028. The announcement was made by Universal Pictures and franchise star Vin Diesel on social media. Diesel shared an image with the late Paul Walker from the first film in 2001, captioning it: "No one said the road would be easy... but it's ours."

Franchise success Franchise has grossed over $7 billion for Universal The Fast & Furious franchise has been a major success for Universal, grossing $7.3 billion over 25 years. The most successful film in the series is 2015's Furious 7, which earned $1.5 billion worldwide, according to Variety. The franchise has also branched out into various spin-offs, like an animated series and the movie Hobbs & Shaw.

Plot continuation 'Fast X' ended on a cliffhanger The announcement of Fast Forever comes after the cliffhanger ending of 2023's Fast X. The film ended with Diesel's character, Dominic Toretto, and his son Little Brian trying to escape a trap set by villain Dante (Jason Momoa). The movie also teased the returns of Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs and Gal Gadot's Gisele in two post-credit scenes.

