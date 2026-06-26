Vineesh, son of Thoogudeepa, not driving in Rajarajeshwari Nagar accident
Entertainment
There has been a lot of buzz online about Vineesh, son of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, after a minor road accident in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar.
Early reports suggested a Ford Endeavour linked to Vineesh was involved in a collision, but the family said those stories were not true.
Darshan family urges halt to rumors
Vineesh's mother, Vijayalakshmi Darshan, explained that her son was not behind the wheel: he just stepped out to check on the riders after the incident.
She also reassured everyone that nobody was hurt and the driver was not at fault.
The family urged people not to spread rumors or misinformation about what happened.