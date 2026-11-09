Why 'Pyre' director Vinod Kapri wanted to quit filmmaking

Set in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, Pyre tells the story of an elderly couple whose children have left for better opportunities, leaving them to navigate old age and loneliness together.

The film features 80-year-old Padam Singh Kapri, a retired Indian Army soldier, and 70-year-old Heera Devi in their acting debuts.

Padam plays a character named after himself, while Heera plays Tulsi.