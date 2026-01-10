Next Article
Vipin Sharma: Why he turned down 'strict dad' roles after Taare Zameen Par
After his breakout role in Taare Zameen Par, Vipin Sharma was flooded with offers to play strict fathers—but he said no to avoid being stuck in the same kind of role.
This choice wasn't easy; it meant losing money, rubbing people the wrong way, and sitting at home.
Still, Sharma believes, "But we all need to respect each other's aspirations," highlighting the importance of staying true to yourself.
Turning setbacks into new skills
Instead of seeing this career lull as a setback, Sharma used the time to write two scripts and plans to direct one soon.
He also studied filmmaking abroad, focusing on editing and screenplay structure.
These experiences helped him grow as an artist and boosted his confidence for his next chapter in the industry.