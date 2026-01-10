Vipin Sharma: Why he turned down 'strict dad' roles after Taare Zameen Par Entertainment Jan 10, 2026

After his breakout role in Taare Zameen Par, Vipin Sharma was flooded with offers to play strict fathers—but he said no to avoid being stuck in the same kind of role.

This choice wasn't easy; it meant losing money, rubbing people the wrong way, and sitting at home.

Still, Sharma believes, "But we all need to respect each other's aspirations," highlighting the importance of staying true to yourself.