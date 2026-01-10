Next Article
Golden Globes 2026: How to catch all the action in India
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards are happening on January 11 in Beverly Hills, with comedian Nikki Glaser returning as host.
The show airs live in the US on CBS and Paramount+ from 8pm ET, but if you're in India, you can stream it on Lionsgate Play at 6:30am. IST on January 12.
Red carpet and global star power
Lionsgate Play will also stream the red-carpet arrivals starting at 5am IST.
This year's presenter lineup is extra global—Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins BLACKPINK's Lisa, Miley Cyrus, and George Clooney, highlighting the diverse talent featured at the event.
Who's leading the race?
Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another tops nominations with nine nods.
Since the Globes often set the tone for Oscar season, these results are definitely worth keeping an eye on.