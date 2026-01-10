Golden Globes 2026: How to catch all the action in India Entertainment Jan 10, 2026

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards are happening on January 11 in Beverly Hills, with comedian Nikki Glaser returning as host.

The show airs live in the US on CBS and Paramount+ from 8pm ET, but if you're in India, you can stream it on Lionsgate Play at 6:30am. IST on January 12.