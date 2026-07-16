Vir Das criticizes 'apolitical' stance amid Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike

For those interested in the current activism wave, actor-comedian Vir Das posted a critical message about "apolitical" stance, which is what he's been watching: Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.

Although Das did not refer to Wangchuk or his protest, his comments have resonated amid the larger conversation.

He said, "the loudest, have way way way less privilege and more to lose than you and me on this platform."

It is argued that democracy involves holding elected leaders accountable and that "Maybe you're not apolitical, you're just comfortable."