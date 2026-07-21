Vir Das slams Indian artists for silence on student protests
What's the story
Comedian-actor Vir Das has joined the growing list of Indian celebrities supporting the student protests in Delhi. The demonstrations are against alleged irregularities in the education system, including paper leaks, and demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. On Tuesday morning, Das took to social media to criticize Indian artists for their silence on this issue.
Statement
'It's just about the youth now'
Das wrote, "If you're an Indian live artist. I hope you understand the sheer hypocrisy of not speaking up for young people, and then trying to sell them tickets later."
He added, "The concert economy in India is built on young people gathering in support. I get that 'you're not political,' which is subtext for 'I'm really comfortable.'"
"But today humbly, I'd submit to you that this issue isn't political or partisan anymore. It's just about the youth now."
Deleted tweet
'Can't wait for the movie about this week...'
The tweet was later deleted, but the actor and comedian interacted with many who responded to it. His Instagram post remains live.
Das shared another post mocking the administrative response to the protest, saying, "Can't wait for the movie about this week in 10 years where bro is embedded into the world of youth protesters to save the nation from a deep state nexus of anti-national NEET giving naxals."
Ongoing protests
Protests have been ongoing for about a month
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protests have been ongoing for about a month amid allegations of irregularities in the education sector, particularly the alleged leaks of NEET exams.
Social activist Sonam Wangchuck also joined the protest earlier this month, starting a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said they placed three demands before BJP President JP Nadda, including Pradhan's resignation and ₹1 crore compensation to families of deceased NEET aspirants.