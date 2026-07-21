Vir Das slams Indian artists for silence on student protests

Das wrote, "If you're an Indian live artist. I hope you understand the sheer hypocrisy of not speaking up for young people, and then trying to sell them tickets later."

He added, "The concert economy in India is built on young people gathering in support. I get that 'you're not political,' which is subtext for 'I'm really comfortable.'"

"But today humbly, I'd submit to you that this issue isn't political or partisan anymore. It's just about the youth now."