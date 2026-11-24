International Emmys: Vir Das's 'Fool Volume' loses to 'Division Palermo'
What's the story
Vir Das's stand-up special, Fool Volume, lost the International Emmy Award in the Comedy category to the Netflix original series Division Palermo - Season 2. Produced by K & S Films from Argentina, Division Palermo S02 (Community Squad) triumphed over other nominees including Man vs Baby and Old Dog, New Tricks. This marks a missed opportunity for Das, who bagged his third International Emmy nomination this year.
Career milestones
Das's journey to International Emmys
Das's journey to the International Emmys began with his first nomination in 2021 for his Netflix special For India.
He received a second nomination in 2023 for another special, Landing, which won him an Emmy.
With Fool Volume, Das earned his third International Emmy nomination, further strengthening his presence in the global comedy circuit.
Indian entries
India had another entry at the 54th International Emmy Awards
Apart from Fool Volume, India had another entry at the 54th International Emmy Awards. SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club was nominated in the Drama Series category.
However, it lost to Apple TV's Careme.
The show stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
The 2026 edition of the awards featured 64 nominees across 16 categories from 22 countries.
Show details
Know more about 'Fool Volume' and 'Real Kashmir Football Club'
Fool Volume is a stand-up comedy special by Das released on Netflix.
On the other hand, Real Kashmir Football Club tells the story of Jammu and Kashmir's first professional football club, Real Kashmir FC.
Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai, it premiered in December 2025 on SonyLIV.