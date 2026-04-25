Vir Das pens tribute to late comedian Raj Sharma

Acclaimed stand-up comedian Raj Sharma, who was based in Dallas, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 50. The news has sent shockwaves through the comedy community, with many paying tribute to his legacy. Among them is actor-comedian Vir Das , who credited Sharma with helping him launch his career in America.

Tribute 'Convinced me I was good enough to compete...' Taking to Instagram, Das shared a series of slides along with an emotional note. He wrote, "Rest in Peace, Raj Sharma. Raj Sharma got me my first ever spot at the Laugh Factory." "Convinced me I was good enough to compete in the American market. Gave me great advice, made me laugh HARD." "He was a beast of a comedian. Crowd work that I still think is almost unparalleled."

Legacy Here's how he tried to return the favor Das further reminisced, "I'd always wanted to return the favor so he was the first person I programmed in the Weirdass Pajama festival and on Jestination Unknown." "This profession of ours can harden people, and it's a lonely one. Raj was always happy for someone who killed, brutal with someone who bombed." "As a comedian, I leave you with the ultimate comics compliment, you were almost impossible to follow. Rest in peace brother."

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Resilience Sharma's health issues and candid updates In recent months, Sharma had returned to North Texas as he battled a string of serious health issues that often required hospitalization. He spoke candidly on social media about his condition, including facial paralysis with drooping on the left side, facial cellulitis, persistent nasal problems, and bouts of extreme fatigue. Despite these challenges, Sharma never stopped performing.

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