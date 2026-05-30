Viral illustration depicts Ciccone by doors including FIFA, igniting debate
A viral social media post has everyone talking. An illustration depicted Madonna as a superhero, standing by doors labeled FIFA World Cup, MTV, Coachella, and the Super Bowl, with the caption "Mother of unlocking doors."
Fans cheered her for breaking barriers on big stages, but some questioned why FIFA was included given its messy reputation.
Critics blame FIFA, supporters defend Ciccone
The conversation quickly turned to FIFA's integrity. Critics accused the organization of using stars like Madonna to cover up its problems.
One comment even said, "FIFA needs voiceless artists to legitimize its corrupt organization."
Supporters pushed back, saying the post was about Madonna's impact, not endorsing FIFA.
The whole debate highlights how celebrity shout-outs can spark bigger questions about ethics in global events.