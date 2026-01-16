Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma snap up 2nd Alibaug plot for ₹37.86cr Entertainment Jan 16, 2026

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma just bought their second plot in Alibaug, Maharashtra—this time picking up 5.19 acres in Zirad village for a cool ₹37.86 crore (stamp duty of ₹2.27 crore was paid separately).

The move comes about three and a half years after their first big purchase in the same area.