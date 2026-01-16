Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma snap up 2nd Alibaug plot for ₹37.86cr
Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma just bought their second plot in Alibaug, Maharashtra—this time picking up 5.19 acres in Zirad village for a cool ₹37.86 crore (stamp duty of ₹2.27 crore was paid separately).
The move comes about three and a half years after their first big purchase in the same area.
What's the deal with this new land?
The fresh buy includes two separate parcels, sold by Sonali Amit Rajput.
Official paperwork shows Vikas Kohli signed for Virat and Col Ajay Sharma signed for Anushka, keeping things all in the family.
Their 1st Alibaug property: total luxury vibes
Back in August 2022, they grabbed an eight-acre plot nearby for ₹19.24 crore and built a 10,000-square-foot villa—think temperature-controlled pool, jacuzzi, four bathrooms, custom kitchen, plus lush gardens and staff quarters.
Other prized pads: Mumbai & Gurugram
Virat and Anushka also own a swanky Mumbai home worth ₹34 crore and Virat's Gurugram mansion valued at around ₹80 crore.
Their new land is in the same Zirad/Alibaug area as their current villa.