Most valuable celebrities list: Kohli tops rankings over Priyanka, SRK
What's the story
Cricket superstar Virat Kohli has been named India's most valuable celebrity in the inaugural Fortune India-Interbrand Most Valuable Celebrities list. The top three on the list are Kohli, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The rankings were released by Fortune India in collaboration with global brand consultancy Interbrand and are based on factors such as engagement, distinctiveness, trust, affinity, and overall influence.
Top rank
Kohli's brand value stands at ₹3,542 crore
Kohli topped the list with a brand value of ₹3,542 crore, as reported by The Economic Times. The study attributed his success to his massive social media following, strong fan connection, and consistent image as a high-performance athlete. The report also emphasized his focus on health and fitness endorsements, which have enhanced consumer trust in his brand.
2nd and 3rd rank
Khan, Chopra Jonas rank 2nd and 3rd, respectively
Khan secured the second position with a brand value of ₹3,017 crore. The study highlighted his long association with brands, including a 25-year partnership with Hyundai, which has made him one of India's most trusted celebrity endorsers. Chopra Jonas ranked third with a brand value of ₹2,507 crore. Her success was attributed to her long career as an actor, entrepreneur, investor, and producer, along with her growing international presence.
4th and 5th rank
MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh follow in the top 5
Former India captain MS Dhoni ranked fourth on the list with a brand value of ₹2,141 crore. Despite retiring from international cricket, he remains one of the most trusted celebrity endorsers in India. Actor Ranveer Singh ranked fifth with a brand value of ₹2,077 crore. His energetic public persona and recent success with Dhurandhar have increased his popularity manifold.
6th to 8th rank
Akshay Kumar, Bachchan, Tendulkar also feature in top 8
Actor Akshay Kumar followed closely at sixth with a brand value of ₹2,064 crore. Despite fluctuations in his box-office fortunes over the years, he remains among India's most trusted commercial faces. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan secured the seventh spot with a brand value of ₹1,933 crore. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar ranked eighth with a brand value of ₹1,676 crore.
9th and 10th rank
Bhatt only other woman in top 10
Alia Bhatt was the only other woman in the top 10 apart from Chopra Jonas. She secured the ninth position with a brand value of ₹1,606 crore. The actor, who has been gradually expanding her international presence while maintaining her standing in Hindi cinema, scored highly on distinctiveness, coherence, and trust. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun rounded out the top 10 with a brand value of ₹1,522 crore.