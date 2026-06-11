Most valuable celebrities list: Kohli tops rankings over Priyanka, SRK

2nd and 3rd rank

Khan, Chopra Jonas rank 2nd and 3rd, respectively

Khan secured the second position with a brand value of ₹3,017 crore. The study highlighted his long association with brands, including a 25-year partnership with Hyundai, which has made him one of India's most trusted celebrity endorsers. Chopra Jonas ranked third with a brand value of ₹2,507 crore. Her success was attributed to her long career as an actor, entrepreneur, investor, and producer, along with her growing international presence.