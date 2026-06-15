Virli apologizes after 'Love & Latex' rape joke resurfaces Entertainment Jun 15, 2026

Comedian Madhur Virli has publicly apologized after a clip from his 2024 stand-up special, Love & Latex, resurfaced online showing him making a joke about rape cases.

The segment, which included a hypothetical scenario that many found deeply insensitive, sparked backlash on social media and calls for accountability.

Virli recently admitted the joke was wrong and shared that he had already removed it from the show.

He said, "the only honest thing to do is acknowledge it, apologize and do better,"