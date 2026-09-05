'Virtual Bharat' shorts selected for IFFJK 2026 Sept 7-10 festival
Three short films from the Virtual Bharat series have made it to the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026, happening September 7-10.
The festival is themed Rang-e-Cinema, with screenings spread across Srinagar, Jammu, and Gulmarg.
'Naqsh-e-Daur' 'Taleem' and 'Kunemechi' spotlight artisans
Naqsh-e-Daur and Taleem are both in the JK Select Competition: one spotlights Srinagar's Ghulam Nabi Dar keeping walnut wood carving alive, while the other dives into Kashmir's centuries-old carpet-weaving tradition and the oral code, or Taleem, followed by artisans to create intricate silk and wool carpets.
The third film, Kunemechi, follows a Naga artisan building a traditional house in Dimapur and will be shown outside competition.
With around 1,100 entries from more than 50 countries (and just 135 films making the cut), it's a pretty big deal!
Plus, there'll be an Emerging Filmmakers Contest and a jury featuring Santosh Sivan and Resul Pookutty (so plenty for movie lovers to look forward to).