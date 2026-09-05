'Virtual Bharat' shorts selected for IFFJK 2026 Sept 7-10 festival

Naqsh-e-Daur and Taleem are both in the JK Select Competition: one spotlights Srinagar's Ghulam Nabi Dar keeping walnut wood carving alive, while the other dives into Kashmir's centuries-old carpet-weaving tradition and the oral code, or Taleem, followed by artisans to create intricate silk and wool carpets.

The third film, Kunemechi, follows a Naga artisan building a traditional house in Dimapur and will be shown outside competition.

With around 1,100 entries from more than 50 countries (and just 135 films making the cut), it's a pretty big deal!

Plus, there'll be an Emerging Filmmakers Contest and a jury featuring Santosh Sivan and Resul Pookutty (so plenty for movie lovers to look forward to).