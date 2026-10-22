Virtual Eye Sonic debuts India v New Zealand series

Sonic uses advanced audio analysis to spot whether the bat actually hit the ball, adding an extra layer to Virtual Eye's usual ball-tracking tools.

After a lot of testing with the ICC and BCCI, it got the green light.

NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley said, "The integrity of decision-making is fundamental to the game, which is why such a comprehensive testing and assessment process has been undertaken," and Virtual Eye's CEO Ben Taylor said it marks a big moment for New Zealand innovation.

The series will include T20s, ODIs, and Tests through December 1.