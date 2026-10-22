Virtual Eye Sonic debuts India v New Zealand series
Cricket fans, get ready: Virtual Eye's new Sonic technology is set to make its first appearance in the India vs. New Zealand series starting October 22 in Christchurch.
For the first time, this tech will be part of the Decision Review System (DRS), aiming to help umpires make even more accurate calls.
Sonic cleared after ICC BCCI testing
Sonic uses advanced audio analysis to spot whether the bat actually hit the ball, adding an extra layer to Virtual Eye's usual ball-tracking tools.
After a lot of testing with the ICC and BCCI, it got the green light.
NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley said, "The integrity of decision-making is fundamental to the game, which is why such a comprehensive testing and assessment process has been undertaken," and Virtual Eye's CEO Ben Taylor said it marks a big moment for New Zealand innovation.
The series will include T20s, ODIs, and Tests through December 1.