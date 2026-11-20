Virwani says 'Ramayana: Part One' VFX rivals 'Avengers' in IMAX
Actor Tanuj Virwani recently shared that Ramayana: Part One surprised him with its VFX, even comparing it to the Avengers movies.
He admitted he was doubtful after seeing the July trailer, but said the IMAX experience exceeded his expectations when he finally watched it in IMAX.
Kapoor film booms amid trailer negativity
Even with some mixed reactions to the trailer, Ranbir Kapoor's film is doing great at the box office.
Virwani encouraged people not to let social media negativity, possibly from fake accounts or PR campaigns, distract from all the creative work that went into making Ramayana: Part One.