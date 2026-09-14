'RamBola': 'Hanuman Ansh' director announces film on Goswami Tulsidas

RamBola will explore Tulsidas's journey of devotion and transformation in detail.

His literary work and spiritual legacy have had a lasting influence on Indian culture and literature.

The film is produced by Mahaveer Jain, Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay, and Raghuvendra Singh. It will be presented by Mahaveer Jain Films.

The release date and cast have not been announced yet.