'RamBola': 'Hanuman Ansh' director announces film on Goswami Tulsidas
What's the story
Mahaveer Jain Films and writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi (Hanuman Ansh) have announced their upcoming film RamBola. The movie will delve into the life of Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas, one of India's most revered poets and spiritual figures. With RamBola, the makers aim to bring Tulsidas's story to the screen while focusing on his journey as a saint and poet.
Film details
Exploring Tulsidas's life and legacy
RamBola will explore Tulsidas's journey of devotion and transformation in detail.
His literary work and spiritual legacy have had a lasting influence on Indian culture and literature.
The film is produced by Mahaveer Jain, Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay, and Raghuvendra Singh. It will be presented by Mahaveer Jain Films.
The release date and cast have not been announced yet.
Career highlights
Other projects in the pipeline for Mahaveer Jain Films
Chaturvedi recently wrote and directed Hanuman Ansh, which told the story of Shri Neem Karoli Baba. The film has emerged as a surprise blockbuster.
Meanwhile, Mahaveer Jain Films has several projects in its upcoming slate, including Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's Naagzilla starring Kartik Aaryan, Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, and White led by Vikrant Massey.