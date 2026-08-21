'Clean Up Company' review: Jisshu Sengupta is stellar in crime-drama

The series, released on Friday, comprises eight episodes, each 35-45 minutes long.

The plot follows three cash-strapped friends, Raju, Swapan, and Goldie, who dispose of dead bodies for gangsters in Saribgunj.

An exorbitant amount of money flows in as they establish this "startup," but as fortunes rise, so do their enemies.

Sengupta essays a corrupt politician named Sitesh, while Chatterjee plays an IPS officer.