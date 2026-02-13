Vishal Mishra's 'Kattuchembakam' for 'Pallichattambi' out now Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Vishal Mishra just dropped his first-ever Malayalam song, "Kattuchembakam," for the upcoming film Pallichattambi.

The track, a dreamy romantic number featuring Aavani Malhar alongside Mishra, was teased by the makers as "A promise in every petal. Coming soon to your heart. #Kaattuchembakam - First Single, on Feb 12, 2026,"

Jakes Bejoy composed the music, and Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri wrote the lyrics.