Vishal Mishra's 'Kattuchembakam' for 'Pallichattambi' out now
Vishal Mishra just dropped his first-ever Malayalam song, "Kattuchembakam," for the upcoming film Pallichattambi.
The track, a dreamy romantic number featuring Aavani Malhar alongside Mishra, was teased by the makers as "A promise in every petal. Coming soon to your heart. #Kaattuchembakam - First Single, on Feb 12, 2026,"
Jakes Bejoy composed the music, and Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri wrote the lyrics.
Mishra marks his entry into Malayalam cinema
This song is a big moment for Mishra as it marks his entry into Malayalam cinema.
"Kattuchembakam" has been described as a romantic number and the film is set in the 1950s-60s.
Everything to know about 'Pallichattambi'
Pallichattambi is set to release in five languages on April 9, 2026.
Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, it stars Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar, with key roles from Vijayaraghavan and Sudheer Karamana.
The film's production team includes S Suresh Babu (writer), Tijo Tomy (cinematographer), and Sreejith Sarang (editor).