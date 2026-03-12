Vishal slams Rajendra Prasad for 'MGR' joke: 'Apologize to Tamils'
Entertainment
Actor-producer Vishal publicly criticized Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad after he made a crude remark about the late Tamil Nadu icon MG Ramachandran (MGR) at a recent private event.
Vishal posted on X, calling the comment "shocking and repelling," and asked Prasad to apologize.
Prasad's remark and Vishal's response
At the recent private event, Prasad reportedly said, "Even MGR used to wet his pants." This upset many Tamil fans, as MGR is a hugely respected figure in Tamil cinema and politics.
Vishal pointed out that while praising Kanta Rao was fine, disrespecting MGR was not okay.
Prasad's history of controversial remarks
Rajendra Prasad has landed in controversy before for his stage remarks: he's previously used harsh language against comedian Ali and made other inappropriate comments at public events.