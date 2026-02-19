Vishwak Sen's 'Funky' gets release date: What's the film Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

Vishwak Sen's comedy-drama Funky is expected to release on March 13, 2026, according to a Filmibeat report, though other reports say it might come earlier.

The film follows Komal, a young director struggling with delays and tight budgets—something a lot of creatives can relate to.

While the cast got plenty of love from critics, some reviewers criticized the writing and on-screen chemistry.