Vishwak Sen's 'Funky' gets release date: What's the film
Entertainment
Vishwak Sen's comedy-drama Funky is expected to release on March 13, 2026, according to a Filmibeat report, though other reports say it might come earlier.
The film follows Komal, a young director struggling with delays and tight budgets—something a lot of creatives can relate to.
While the cast got plenty of love from critics, some reviewers criticized the writing and on-screen chemistry.
Film to be available in multiple languages
Funky will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi to reach more viewers. The movie features cameos by popular directors and producers.
After a lackluster box office run (₹2.50 crore opening day dropping to ₹1.75 crore by day three), the film could find a second life on Netflix.