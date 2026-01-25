The film is directed by Vassishta

Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' to release in July?

By Isha Sharma 09:41 am Jan 25, 2026

What's the story

After the success of Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his next project, Vishwambhara. Directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations, the film is a grand fantasy drama. While it was initially slated for a summer release, a report by 123Telugu now suggests that the team has locked July 10, 2026, as its new release date. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.