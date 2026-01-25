Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' to release in July?
What's the story
After the success of Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his next project, Vishwambhara. Directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations, the film is a grand fantasy drama. While it was initially slated for a summer release, a report by 123Telugu now suggests that the team has locked July 10, 2026, as its new release date. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.
Film details
'Vishwambhara' boasts an ensemble cast and crew
Vishwambhara features a star-studded cast including Trisha, Ashika Ranganath, Surabhi Puranik, Kunal Kapoor, and Isha Chawla in pivotal roles. The film's music is composed by M.M. Keeravani. Earlier, Chiranjeevi addressed the delay in Vishwambhara's production. He explained that the entire second half of the film relies heavily on VFX and graphics, which is why it has taken longer than expected.
Recent project
Chiranjeevi's 'Mana Shankara...' is ruling the box office
Chiranjeevi is currently seen in Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, which was released on January 12, 2026. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, it also stars Nayanthara, Venkatesh, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsh Vardhan, and Abhinav Gomatam. The film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.