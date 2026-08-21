'Vishwanath & Sons' maintains pace; earns ₹140cr in 7 days
What's the story
The Tamil-Telugu film Vishwanath & Sons witnessed a significant dip in its box office collection on Thursday, the seventh day of its release. The movie earned a net of ₹4.2cr across 4,634 shows, marking a 17.6% decline from Wednesday's net collection of ₹5.1cr, according to Sacnilk. Despite this drop, the film's total India gross collections have reached an impressive ₹94.32cr, and total India net collections stand at ₹81.6cr so far.
International success
Impressive overseas collections
The film has also performed well in overseas markets, collecting ₹1cr on Day 7 alone. This brings its total overseas gross to ₹47cr, pushing the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹141.32cr.
The Suriya and Mamitha Baiju starrer's strong performance both domestically and internationally underscores its widespread appeal and the effectiveness of its marketing strategy.
Language-wise collection
Breakdown of Day 7 net collections
On Day 7, the film's net collection was split between its two versions. The Tamil version contributed ₹2cr (19.56% occupancy) from 2,615 shows, while the Telugu version added ₹2.2cr (23.35% occupancy) from 2,019 shows.
This brings the total Week 1 collection to ₹81.6cr with a language-wise breakdown of Tamil at ₹45.9cr and Telugu at ₹35.7cr, respectively.
Regional performance
Version-wise occupancy rates
The film's overall occupancy rate on Day 7 was 19.56%, with the highest rates observed in Pondicherry (33%), Chennai (27.5%) and Kochi (31%). Bengaluru saw a lower occupancy rate of 9.5%.
The Telugu version performed particularly well in Hyderabad, with an overall occupancy of 21.5% from 420 shows, while the Telugu version had an overall occupancy of 23.35%, and the Tamil version had its highest occupancy in Chennai at 27.5% from 448 shows.