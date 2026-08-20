'Vishwanath and Sons' praised for storytelling as Suriya steadied Sre
Entertainment
Bhavani Sre, who plays a key role in Vishwanath And Sons, shared how working with Suriya was both nerve-wracking and inspiring.
She admitted feeling anxious before the monolog, but Suriya's encouragement, "This is a good role, ma," helped her push through and made the experience unforgettable.
The film itself has been praised for its strong storytelling and family themes.
Sre open to any offered role
Starting out in Kaa Pe Ranasingam, Bhavani quickly earned respect for her acting chops.
Now with at least four movies lined up this year, she's excited to try out new characters and genres.
As she puts it: "I just try to take on any role I am approached for."