'Vishwanath and Sons': Teaser shows Suriya as dad, shooter Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

The new teaser for Vishwanath and Sons just dropped, giving us a glimpse of Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who's also trying to keep up with dad life.

The video leans into this double role, echoing the film's first-look poster where Suriya sports vintage clothes and a milk bottle.