'Vishwanath and Sons': Teaser shows Suriya as dad, shooter
Entertainment
The new teaser for Vishwanath and Sons just dropped, giving us a glimpse of Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter who's also trying to keep up with dad life.
The video leans into this double role, echoing the film's first-look poster where Suriya sports vintage clothes and a milk bottle.
Meet the cast and crew
Alongside Suriya, you'll see Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon (making a Tamil cinema comeback after 25 years), Radhika Sarathkumar, Bhavani Sre, and Bjorn Surrao.
Directed by Venky Atluri (who also wrote the dialogues), the film features music from GV Prakash Kumar and visuals by Nimish Ravi.
Catch it in theaters July 2026.