Suriya-starrer 'Vishwanath & Sons' gets release date, poster
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Vishwanath & Sons, starring actor Suriya, will be released worldwide on August 14, 2026. The announcement was made by Sithara Entertainments, the production house behind the movie. The statement read, "Dear Anbaana Fans, here's our little note to keep the celebrations going." "Make way for #VishwanathAndSons. Arriving to conquer cinemas worldwide on AUGUST 14th, 2026 #VASonAUG14th."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Vishwanath & Sons'
Directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya, Vishwanath & Sons is expected to be a wholesome entertainer with a mix of emotions, humor, and heartwarming family moments. The film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Mamitha Baiju, and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The teaser of Vishwanath & Sons introduced Sanjay Vishwanath, a former international pistol shooter in his 40s, attempting to stage a comeback.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
Dear Anbaana Fans, here’s our little note to keep the celebrations going ❤️— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts)
Make way for #VishwanathAndSons 😎
Arriving to conquer cinemas worldwide on AUGUST 14th, 2026 🔥#VASonAUG14th@Suriya_offl#VenkyAtluri@_mamithabaiju@realradikaa@TandonRaveena@gvprakash@vamsi84… pic.twitter.com/JNCybaHoEU
May 28, 2026
Unique narrative
Exploring age gaps in relationships
The film's teaser also gives a glimpse of an unconventional love story between Sanjay and Maddy. Initially, their relationship is mentor-student-based, but later, Maddy develops feelings for Sanjay, leaving him confused. The film is expected to explore age gaps in relationships and societal perceptions of such dynamics. The teaser ends with a surprising moment where Sanjay is seen holding a baby.