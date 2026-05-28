Suriya-starrer 'Vishwanath & Sons' gets release date, poster

Directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya, Vishwanath & Sons is expected to be a wholesome entertainer with a mix of emotions, humor, and heartwarming family moments. The film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Mamitha Baiju, and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The teaser of Vishwanath & Sons introduced Sanjay Vishwanath, a former international pistol shooter in his 40s, attempting to stage a comeback.

Dear Anbaana Fans, here’s our little note to keep the celebrations going ❤️ Make way for #VishwanathAndSons 😎 Arriving to conquer cinemas worldwide on AUGUST 14th, 2026 🔥 #VASonAUG14th @Suriya_offl #VenkyAtluri @_mamithabaiju @realradikaa @TandonRaveena @gvprakash @vamsi84 … pic.twitter.com/JNCybaHoEU

Unique narrative

Exploring age gaps in relationships

The film's teaser also gives a glimpse of an unconventional love story between Sanjay and Maddy. Initially, their relationship is mentor-student-based, but later, Maddy develops feelings for Sanjay, leaving him confused. The film is expected to explore age gaps in relationships and societal perceptions of such dynamics. The teaser ends with a surprising moment where Sanjay is seen holding a baby.