Marvel's 'VisionQuest' gets premiere date on Disney+
What's the story
The long-awaited Marvel series, VisionQuest, will finally premiere on Disney+ on October 14. The announcement was made during Disney's annual Upfronts event in New York City. Actors Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Hiddleston also joined lead star Paul Bettany on stage during the showcase event.
Series conclusion
What is 'VisionQuest' about?
VisionQuest is the third and final installment in the WandaVision trilogy, following WandaVision and Agatha All Along. The series continues Vision's journey after his return in WandaVision. It explores themes of identity, consciousness, artificial intelligence, and humanity-all of which are central to Vision's character.
Cast details
Cast of 'VisionQuest'
The cast of VisionQuest is packed with major MCU connections. Bettany reprises his role as Vision, while James Spader returns as Ultron for the first time since Avengers: Age of Ultron. Other returning characters include Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff/Speed, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., and Todd Stashwick as Paladin. New "AI Personifications" include T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., and Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y.
Production insights
Release date and showrunner
VisionQuest is created by showrunner Terry Matalas, known for his work on Star Trek: Picard. His involvement suggests that the series may focus more on cerebral science fiction and emotional storytelling than conventional superhero action. The series will consist of eight episodes, releasing weekly on Disney+. While it will be available worldwide on Disney+, the streamer in India is most likely to be JioHotstar.