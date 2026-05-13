Marvel's 'VisionQuest' gets premiere date on Disney+

The long-awaited Marvel series, VisionQuest, will finally premiere on Disney+ on October 14. The announcement was made during Disney's annual Upfronts event in New York City . Actors Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Hiddleston also joined lead star Paul Bettany on stage during the showcase event.

Series conclusion What is 'VisionQuest' about? VisionQuest is the third and final installment in the WandaVision trilogy, following WandaVision and Agatha All Along. The series continues Vision's journey after his return in WandaVision. It explores themes of identity, consciousness, artificial intelligence, and humanity-all of which are central to Vision's character.

Cast details Cast of 'VisionQuest' The cast of VisionQuest is packed with major MCU connections. Bettany reprises his role as Vision, while James Spader returns as Ultron for the first time since Avengers: Age of Ultron. Other returning characters include Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff/Speed, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., and Todd Stashwick as Paladin. New "AI Personifications" include T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., and Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y.

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