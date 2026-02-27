Vivek Oberoi joins Prabhas in 'Spirit;' film set for March 2027 release

'Spirit' marks 1st collaboration between Prabhas and director Vanga

Oberoi joins in a reportedly antagonistic role opposite Prabhas, with Triptii Dimri as the female lead and familiar faces like Prakash Raj and Kanchana in supporting roles.

This marks the first-ever team-up between Prabhas and director Vanga.

With its big-name cast and slick visuals teased in the poster, Spirit is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema's most exciting releases to watch for.