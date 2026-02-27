Vivek Oberoi joins Prabhas in 'Spirit;' film set for March 2027 release
Entertainment
Vivek Oberoi is officially part of Spirit, the much-awaited action thriller from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, starring Prabhas. The movie drops March 5, 2027.
Oberoi's first-look poster just landed—he's rocking a gritty, high-fashion look with a cigar and tinted shades.
'Spirit' marks 1st collaboration between Prabhas and director Vanga
Oberoi joins in a reportedly antagonistic role opposite Prabhas, with Triptii Dimri as the female lead and familiar faces like Prakash Raj and Kanchana in supporting roles.
This marks the first-ever team-up between Prabhas and director Vanga.
With its big-name cast and slick visuals teased in the poster, Spirit is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema's most exciting releases to watch for.