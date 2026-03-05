'Vivek Oberoi should've only done intense roles': Ram Gopal Varma
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently shared his thoughts on Vivek Oberoi's career, saying he could've thrived if he'd stuck to intense roles like in Company.
Varma called him "a young Nana Patekar," and felt Oberoi's aggressive style just didn't fit romantic or comedy films.
Oberoi's infamous fallout with Salman Khan
Back in 2003, after a messy breakup with Aishwarya Rai, Oberoi accused Salman Khan of threatening him.
The fallout was rough—Oberoi got sidelined by the industry, lost big projects despite his strong debut, and even faced threats to his family.
Varma believes this treatment was more about people looking out for themselves than any real loyalty to camps.
Despite everything, Oberoi still appears in films
Varma not only launched Oberoi but also mentored directors like Sriram Raghavan and Anurag Kashyap, shaping indie Bollywood.
Despite all the drama, Oberoi still appears in films like Rakht Charitra and Krrish 3—proving he's still hanging in there.