'Vivek Oberoi should've only done intense roles': Ram Gopal Varma

Oberoi's infamous fallout with Salman Khan

Back in 2003, after a messy breakup with Aishwarya Rai, Oberoi accused Salman Khan of threatening him.

The fallout was rough—Oberoi got sidelined by the industry, lost big projects despite his strong debut, and even faced threats to his family.

Varma believes this treatment was more about people looking out for themselves than any real loyalty to camps.