Oberoi also wished director Apoorva Lakhia well, with whom he has previously collaborated on Shootout at Lokhandwala.

He said, "Apoorva Lakhia is my friend, and he has directed this film."

"I have worked with him on Shootout at Lokhandwala, so I wish him all the very best as well."

"I have always said that any film which creates respect in our hearts for our brothers and sisters in uniform should, by God's grace, be successful."