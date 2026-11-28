'Hope this film receives love': Vivek Oberoi backs Salman's 'Maatrubhumi'
What's the story
Actor Vivek Oberoi has expressed his support for Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi. Speaking at a special screening of Ramayana, which he hosted for cancer patients, he emphasized the importance of supporting films that honor the valor and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces. He said, "I believe that any film made about the valor, bravery, and courage of the Indian Armed Forces deserves our support as an audience." "I hope this film receives a lot of love."
Best wishes
'Apoorva Lakhia is my friend'
Oberoi also wished director Apoorva Lakhia well, with whom he has previously collaborated on Shootout at Lokhandwala.
He said, "Apoorva Lakhia is my friend, and he has directed this film."
"I have worked with him on Shootout at Lokhandwala, so I wish him all the very best as well."
"I have always said that any film which creates respect in our hearts for our brothers and sisters in uniform should, by God's grace, be successful."
Upcoming releases
Release dates of 'Maatrubhumi' and 'Mr & Mrs Grey'
Maatrubhumi is set to hit theaters on December 4.
It is based on the clashes between India and China in the Galwan Valley in 2020. It also stars Chitrangda Singh.
Meanwhile, Oberoi has another release lined up, Mr & Mrs Grey.
It will premiere on December 11.